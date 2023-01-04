ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ABM Industries
ABM Industries Stock Performance
Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00.
ABM Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.87%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
Featured Stories
