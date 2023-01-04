ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,454,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $829,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 30.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.87%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

