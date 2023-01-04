ABCMETA (META) Price Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $23.23 million and $10,130.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00233882 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023328 USD and is down -18.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,799.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

