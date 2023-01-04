ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,379.33

ABCMETA (META) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $23.68 million and $12,379.33 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039295 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00230476 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00028503 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,325.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

