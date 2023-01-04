ABCMETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,375.28 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $10,375.28 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00234029 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023328 USD and is down -18.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,799.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

