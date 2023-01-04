A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,188. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.