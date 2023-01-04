939,265 Shares in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 939,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,040,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 498,538 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

