85,764 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 6.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SDS stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 376,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,572. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $57.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

