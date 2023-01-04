800 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

