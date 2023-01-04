7Pixels Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and approximately $33,398.77 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00024853 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.19572904 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,545.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

