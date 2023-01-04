71,126 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 279,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,603,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

