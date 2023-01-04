60,000 Shares in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of A SPAC II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,751,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,954,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASCB stock remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,549. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

