51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of COE opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

