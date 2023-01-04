5,000 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,037. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

