49,600 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in EQT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

