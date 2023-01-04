3,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Netflix comprises approximately 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.65. 155,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $600.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.