2,855 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,453,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,369,633. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

