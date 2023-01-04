2,715 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Up 4.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

