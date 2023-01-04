24,147 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.63.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

