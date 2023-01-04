175,000 Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 497,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 132,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 112,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,761. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

