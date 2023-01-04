16,000 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

