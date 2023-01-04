1,600 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. 2,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,674. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.