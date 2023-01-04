1,488 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

