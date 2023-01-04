119,000 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,000. Tractor Supply makes up 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.11% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $59,727,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

