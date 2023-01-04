100,000 Shares in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFAR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 18,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,183. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

