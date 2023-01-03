ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZTE Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

About ZTE

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

