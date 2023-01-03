ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $151.23 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ZEON has a market cap of $151.23 million and $70,582.93 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

