ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $386,555.56 and $21.90 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00054192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

