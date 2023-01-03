Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $639.70 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.83 or 0.00238697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $639.70 million and approximately $46.38 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,060,369 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

