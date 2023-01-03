Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.7 %
Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.15.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.