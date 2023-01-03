Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Further Reading

