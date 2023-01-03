Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 24,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 524,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,193. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

