XRUN Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $311.11 million and $101,219.82 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

