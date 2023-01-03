XRP Tops 24 Hour Volume of $817.24 Million (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. XRP has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and $817.24 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00465684 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.02231122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.
