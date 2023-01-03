XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 8.5% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.78. 219,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,681,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
