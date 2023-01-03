XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 8.5% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.78. 219,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,681,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

XPeng Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

About XPeng

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

