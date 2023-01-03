XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62.11 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00013143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $62.11 million and $308,375.64 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

