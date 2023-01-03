WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $435.46 million and approximately $0.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.86 or 0.01486915 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008600 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017819 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.01732405 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000957 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0435461 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

