WNY Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

WPM opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.