WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,134 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

