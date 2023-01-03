WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Financial downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 17,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,239. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $51,255.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 340,889 shares in the company, valued at $409,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $303,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $51,255.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,383 shares of company stock worth $153,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WM Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.