WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.04. 409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

