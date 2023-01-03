Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0717 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $34,263.52 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

