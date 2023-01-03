Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 820,597 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,597 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,027. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.