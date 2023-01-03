Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.32 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in First Horizon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

FHN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

