Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $260.91. 43,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average is $267.30. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

