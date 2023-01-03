Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

FISV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,357. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

