Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.