Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 52,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,995. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.