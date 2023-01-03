Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,497 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

