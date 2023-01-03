Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $235.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.32.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Winmark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 856.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.