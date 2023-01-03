Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.84 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 420.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,906 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 188,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 446,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $87.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

