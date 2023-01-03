Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 65,015 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. 30,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

